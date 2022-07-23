  • Saturday, 23rd July, 2022

On Atiku, I Will Speak Soon, Says Wike

Breaking | 12 mins ago

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that he will soon speak on recent happenings in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement by his Special Assistant Media, Kelvin Ebiri, the governor said it had become pertinent for him to speak and reveal to Nigerians all that had transpired in the PDP since the emergence of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as the presidential candidate of the party.

Governor Wike said: “On Atiku, I will  speak soon and Nigerians will know the actual truth of all that has transpired in the PDP in recent times.”

