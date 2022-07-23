Moses Inwang Confirms New Directorial, DIAL

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Award winning filmmaker, Moses Inwang has confirmed his new directorial titled DIAL – Devil is a Liar – which principal photography is ongoing at locations in Lagos. Starring Nse Ikpe-Etim and James Gardner in the lead role, Inwang also revealed the movie will be showing in cinemas nationwide sometime in November 2022, from the stable of Hedge Productions.

Written by scriptwriter, Tunde Babalola, DIAL is a psychological-thriller that revolves around a “successful professional woman, who has given up on love, but finds herself falling for a young charmer of a man, who shows her that aside black and white, there is also an dubious colour called grey”.

Also, on the set of the forthcoming feature film are a mix of old and young Nollywood stars including Nancy Isime, Mercy Aigbe, Erica Nlewedim, Padita Agu, Yemi Black, Tina MBA, Akin Lewis and Ada Ameh. DIAL is produced by Ese Odometa, and the Executive Producer is Onome Odometa.

The synopsis partly reads: Nkiru Phillips is a property-developer and realtor, who at the age of 39, finds herself quite successful and wealthy albeit still single. With two half-sisters, Alero, already married with children, and Tega, about to get married, Nkiru feels as though her bus has left the bus depot without her. However, despite constant veiled digs from her stepmother about still being unmarried at her almost 40, Nkiru derives immense pleasure from her career.

During Tega’s Introduction ceremony, Nkiru meets the fashion designer, Jaiye Abiodun, 30 years old, handsome, well-spoken, charismatic.

They hit it off really well, with sparks flying from the get-go. Although a decade younger than her, over the next few months, Nkiru finds herself besotted with Jaiye, who boosts her confidence and sexuality as a woman. The age difference does bother her somewhat, but her bestie, Ivie, advises her to follow her heart and go for it.

Within months, Jaiye has proposed, Nkiru accepts, and they are blissfully wedded… but there’s more to the story that will leave viewers on the edge of their seats.