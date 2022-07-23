Lessons from Osun

It has to be said that the political landscape in Nigeria is ever changing and with the recently passed electoral laws, it would be harder to have bad elections in Nigeria. I deliberately use the word bad elections because in the past elections were really bad. Suffice to say, the Osun elections is a testament to the fact that the BVAS technology by INEC and the transmission of results will make elections more accountable in Nigeria.

The first lesson I will like to point out is the role of the electoral umpire. Once we get it right with electioneering, then the voice of the people will start to count and I must give commendations to INEC on this.

Another lesson is the role internal democracy plays in the affairs of a nation. The APC got its internal democracy wrong in Osun and the party was already fragmented before the elections and it was evident as they lost many strongholds in the state and this culminated in the total defeat of the APC. Once things fell apart, it was difficult for the center to hold.

Another important lesson is the role of the people, in recent elections cycle. The Osun turnout was one of the highest, 42% of the people with PVC voted. That cannot be said for Ekiti and from that we can deduce that, there was a candidate that excited the people on the ballot and for democracy to work, the people must play their own part and play it well. .I think those in the. political ecosystem will imbibe these lessons as we approach 2023.

