Jasperking Reminisces on His Journey, Vision

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

He describes himself as a performing hip-hop rap artiste, an entrepreneur and also the CEO Jasperking Nation. His craft and career vision are to contribute in building a good music platform in the world. He also wants to encourage and help put other upcoming artistes on the right lane and change lives. That’s Michael Philip Edo, professionally known as Jasperking of Jaspernationmovement.

“To achieve my vision, school tours are the easiest way to do it; connect with the fans and interact with them the best way possible,” the Afro Dancehall musician and songwriter explains. “Students are at the stage where they can be rightly molded, but it also means it is the stage they can also be misled or feel pressured, especially when the society is not paying much attention to them. This is why I chose the school tour as a way of promoting my craft and I feel while am at it, I should pick up a project or two”.

Jasperking gained wide spread attention after participating in the Benson and Hedge Music Competition in South South Zone of Nigeria Edo State in 1999. He is from Edo State but born and raised in Port Harcourt, Rivers State Nigeria.

His career has taken him to places like Italy Milan sometime in 2017 as an independent artiste and he gained a “disturbing offer” from a record company called Visory Records in Italy. From then he began to fill the airwaves with songs like “Money”, “Flash up Your Lighter”, “Black Queen”, and “Our Own”. His latest single that is tumbling the internet is called “Original Party” and more is expected of this talented super artiste.

From a family of five siblings, Jasperking is the second son. He has worked with dancehall select as DJs based in Milan like DJ Massi Lester, of the agora in Milan Italy, Raw Dancehall Selecta of Milan Italy, good vibes sounds of Milan Italy. Currently working on huge projects, recording more songs for his EP and shooting more videos, the entertainment scene will witness more of him soon.

Speaking on his experience and journey in the music industry, he said, “The acceptance has been so fantastic and all love. When you compare the time I have spent in the industry and acceptance so far, you will realise I have been lucky; I mean a lot of people are putting in effort but has nothing to show for it”, adding that, “The Nigerian music industry is taking over the globe and I’m so impressed and think it’s right I take part in that movement”.

Aside the project for girls, which Jasperking just finished, one should be expecting other outreaches from his camp as well as other fantastic music and videos. That is double dose for our society: to be entertained and supported by our very own.