If the radiator is left uncleaned, its fins can get clogged, and the engine may overheat and eventually get damaged. Read on to know how to clean a car radiator, and you’ll be able to do it in a snap. The best way to clean a radiator would depend on your cleaning need, which is either of the two:

Clean the radiator fins – done when dirt and debris accumulate on the fins, which involves spraying solution, brushing away dirt and debris, and rinsing.

Flush the radiator – done at least every 30,000 miles or as recommended in your car manual, which involves draining out the coolant, flushing with a solution, flushing with water, and refilling the coolant.

Radiator Cleaner – When cleaning a radiator, it would be best to use a commercial cleaner specifically designed for radiator cleaning in order to properly clean without causing any damage. Some other cleaners like vinegar and bleach can cause rusting and corrosion.

Water – You would need water for diluting the radiator cleaner.

Big Container – A big container would come in handy for diluting the radiator cleaner.

Spray Bottle – You would use it for applying the diluted cleaning solution.

Soft-Bristled Brush – Radiator fins would require gentle cleaning. So a soft-bristled brush would be perfect for the job.

Flathead Screwdriver, Ice Pick, Barbeque Skewer, or Toothpick – These can be used to straighten the radiator fins if some of them get bent while cleaning.

Hose – Particularly one that can work in low pressure would be required.

Step 1: Let the Radiator Cool Down

For safety, the first step you should take when you clean an aluminum radiator is to cool it down. Make sure it’s cool to touch before starting to clean the fins.

Step 2: Dilute the Cleaning Solution

The cleaner would have to be diluted first, which you can do in a large container. The water to the cleaner ratio for diluting would depend on your cleaning product, so check the product instructions on the product’s back label. Then pour the diluted cleaning solution into a spray bottle.

Step 3: Clean the Radiator Fins With the Solution and Soft-Bristled Brush

Spray the cleaning solution onto the radiator fins. Then, gently brush away the dirt and debris accumulated in the radiator fins with the soft-bristled brush. Be careful not to bend the radiator fins.

Step 4: If Some Radiator Fins Get Bent, Straighten With a Flathead Screwdriver

Suppose you may have accidentally bent some of the radiator fins. In that case, you can put them back into shape by gently straightening them with a screwdriver. Or some alternatives you can use for straightening them are an ice pick, barbeque skewer, or toothpick.

Step 5: Rinse the Radiator Fins With a Hose

Rinse the radiator gently with a hose set at low pressure. If you see that water doesn’t appear clear after you rinsed it, repeat steps one to three.

Step 6: Let the Radiator Fins Air Dry

Finally, airdry the radiator fins.