Golfers Storm BCGS for Ehiorobo @ 50 Birthday Golf Tourney  

The grand finale of Hon. Osazuwa Ehiorobo @ 50 Birthday Golf Tournament will tee-off today at Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS), Edo State.

The weeklong birthday golf events to mark the golden jubilee of BCGS secretary teed-off with the BCGS Ladies on Monday as well as Hackers Kitty on Wednesday while veteran and super veteran played on Thursday just as professional, eaglets and caddies had their course day on Friday.

However, not less than one hundred golfers across the country will tee-off in today’s final with presentation of trophies and other prizes fixed for the evening.

Charles Otabor, the Coordinator, Committee of Friends that organised the tournament while speaking on significance of the event revealed that it has become necessary to honour the birthday for his immense contribution and dedication towards BCGS development.

“This birthday tournament is of prime importance to us as friends due to the pedigree of the club secretary, Hon. OZ. He is a dedicated golfer and committed member of BCGS, the home of golf in Nigeria.

“Golfers from Ibori Golf and Country Club, (IGCC), Asaba; Shell Golf Club, Warri; IBB Golf and Country Club, Abuja; Ikoyi Golf Club, Lagos; UBTH Golf Club, Edo and many more are featuring at the event.

“Various golf activities have been outlined for the birthday tournament which commenced with the sponsorship of BCGS Monday Ladies Outing, and Hackers Group Kitty on Wednesday.

“Also, the professional golfers, eaglets and caddies will be on course on Friday while the top amateur golfers and guests tee-off on Saturday just as the presentation of trophies and prizes hold in the evening.” Otabor said.