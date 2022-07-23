From £230,000 Prize Tag to Record Transfer

With impressive season for Glasgow Rangers in the Scottish Cup, the Premiership and the Europa League, that Calvin Bassey would be prized away from Ibrox Stadium was never in doubt but his destination was rather the question. Signed for a meagre £230,000 from Leicester City, the Nigeria international on Wednesday shattered Gers transfer record after he was signed by Ajax for £23m in a five-year deal, nearly doubling the €14 million Everton paid for youngster Nathan Patterson last year

Ajax on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Super Eagles defender, Calvin Bassey from Rangers on a five-year contract for £19.6m but with add-ons could rise to £22.7m with the deal also thought to include a 10 per cent sell-on fee deal worth just under £23m. He has since arrived in Austria to join the Dutch champions’ training camp.

The deal will also go down as the second highest fee ever paid by Ajax for a signing, coming some way short of Steven Bergwijn’s €31.25m move from Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month.

His departure will see Rangers pocket a club-record fee for a player that cost them a mere £230,000 from Leicester two years ago.

“Rangers Football Club can confirm Calvin Bassey has joined Ajax in a deal which is the largest in Rangers’ history,” a club statement read.

“Calvin leaves with best wishes from everyone at Rangers and we thank him for his hard work and commitment over the past two seasons.

“The 22-year-old joined Rangers from Leicester City for a Training Compensation Fee in the summer of 2020, making 65 appearances for the Light Blues.

“Bassey played his part in Rangers’ historic 55th league title victory, won the 2022 Scottish Cup, while also having a huge role in the incredible UEFA Europa League run to the final in Seville last season.

“We wish Calvin all the best for his future career.”

The highly-rated defender was attracting interest from Brighton and clubs across Europe, including Bundesliga and Serie A sides.

It is understood Ajax head coach, Alfred Schreuder had spoken to Bassey over the phone and was impressed, with the Dutch club preparing a formal bid as they look to replace Lisandro Martinez, who has pitched tent with Manchester United.

Bassey made 50 appearances across all competitions last season and was named in the Europa League team of the season following Rangers’ run to the final.

He also played a key role as the club won the Scottish Cup in May, adding to the Scottish Premiership title he won the previous campaign.

Former Rangers striker Kris Boyd told Sky Sports News: “Especially towards the end of this season, and the Europa League run that Rangers had, Bassey was unbelievable. He’s versatile too; he can play left-back, he can play the left of a two, left of a three, the centre of three and I think that’s why he’s attracting clubs. We know, nowadays, that when teams are looking at players, they are looking at them to cover numerous positions and he, Bassey, certainly falls into that category.

“These performances towards the end of the season for Rangers were outstanding and you felt as if the team got lots of belief from that as well. They didn’t have to protect the back line as much because of his pace, recovery, ability to deal with one-on-one situations. If he has to go, as it look as though is going to happen, he will be a big miss for Rangers.

“Players have left in the past and they replaced, but I think this one could be a little bit difficult because of that versatility. I think Rangers will need cover. Borna Barisic is there, but he’s been linked with moves away as well. So, they are going to need someone to come in at left-back, and someone that can play on the left-hand side of a two or a three as well off the back of losing Bassey.

“Virgil van Dijk proved it at the top level, but I think is very harsh on such a young boy, at this moment, time to label him. But he’s showing that he’s got the attributes; he’s got the pace, he’s got the aggression, he’s good with the ball, he can defend one-on-ones, so he will be an attractive signing for someone.

The 22-year-old shot himself to the top of every major club’s shopping list after a great week that saw him excel in the Europa League and Scottish Cup finals.

Rangers lost to German foes Eintracht Frankfurt in Seville, but Bassey was outstanding at centre-back, and he subsequently made the competition’s Team of the Season.

A few days later, the versatile Super Eagles defender claimed the Man-of-the-Match award playing at left full-back as the Light Blues defeated Hearts at Hampden to lift the Scottish Cup.

Bassey was a couple of months short of his 18th birthday when he first got the chance to sample Ibrox Stadium and the young Leicester City kid left his mark in more ways than one in that 6-1 rout against the Rangers development squad and former Ibrox striker Ryan Hardie felt the full force of his physicality as he was “barged off his feet and the ball”, inside the box by Bassey.

However, it was Bassey’s ability to recover that left Hardie in awe as he stood in the Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium to watch his old club last week in the Europa League final.

Bassey recovered from a slip to make a last-ditch recovery tackle to deny Eintracht Frankfurt’s Rafael Borre.

Hardie was amazed at the 22-year-old’s desire as he kept going to the bitter end despite the stifling Seville heat.

Also, in the stadium that night was another player- Conor Tee, who featured in that game five years ago and upstaged his good friend and team-mate.

And he beamed with pride after travelling to Seville to join the tens of thousands of Rangers fans to watch his old roommate on one of the biggest stages of all.

Tee told Record Sport: “I went to watch Calvin in Seville and I was buzzing for him because he’s my best mate.

“It was surreal watching him in Seville on that big stage. It was a proud feeling for us and his family watching.”

Meanwhile, former Super Eagles head coach, Augustine Eguavoen has congratulated Bassey on his celebrated switch from Rangers to Ajax.

The 56-year-old tactician gave Bassey his Super Eagles debut earlier this year, and he has expressed his pride in playing a part in the 22-year-old’s development.

Eguavoen wrote on Twitter: “Welcome to @AFCAjax, Calvin. Very proud of your growth & honored you joined the long list of Nigerian players that debuted for the National Team under me. You showed the world what you’re made of in Glasgow. Continue doing the same in Amsterdam. Go and Conquer, @CalvinBassey.”

Revealing on Twitter why he preferred Ajax to other suitors, he said: Who wouldn’t want to come to Ajax? Big club, lot of history, play good football, won the Champions League. It’s a no-brainer.”