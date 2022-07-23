Fatima Shettima Gets Her Man

Maiduguri is expected to stand still today as Fatima, daughter of Kashim Shettima, APC’s vice-presidential candidate and former governor of Borno, tie the knot with her man, Sadiq Bunu. Fatima excitedly posted the wedding date on her instagrame page @fahionsseriesng on Tuesday. The families of the bride and groom have since sent out invitations to their “most esteemed guests.”

Fatima, who is a graduate of a British university and Sadiq will tie the knot at the Shehu’s palace, Maduguri. Sadiq is one of the sons of former minister, Arc Ibrahim Bunu.