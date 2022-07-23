Latest Headlines
Tinubu-Shettima Ticket: Much Ado about Religion
Fatima Shettima Gets Her Man
The Triumph of Adeleke
Fatima Shettima Gets Her Man
Maiduguri is expected to stand still today as Fatima, daughter of Kashim Shettima, APC’s vice-presidential candidate and former governor of Borno, tie the knot with her man, Sadiq Bunu. Fatima excitedly posted the wedding date on her instagrame page @fahionsseriesng on Tuesday. The families of the bride and groom have since sent out invitations to their “most esteemed guests.”
Fatima, who is a graduate of a British university and Sadiq will tie the knot at the Shehu’s palace, Maduguri. Sadiq is one of the sons of former minister, Arc Ibrahim Bunu.