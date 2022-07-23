Data Protection: 200 Stakeholders for Policy Dialogue in Abuja

No fewer than 200 stakeholders from across the country are to meet in Abuja next week to discuss the need for a principal Data Protection Law in Nigeria.

The two-day event, scheduled to hold on 26th and 27th of July, 2022 at Rockview Hotel Royale, Abuja, shall bring together representatives of relevant public institutions, the private sector and civil society organisations to deliberate on the way forward towards strengthening the legal framework for data protection in the country.

The Policy Dialogue is put together by the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, with support from the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development (ID4D) project.

National Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, confirmed this during a meeting with the Nigeria ID4D team in his office in Abuja.

According to him, “the Policy Dialogue seeks to bring together critical stakeholders to deliberate on the way forward, towards the enactment of a principal Data Protection legislation for Nigeria.”

Describing the Data Protection Act as a necessary legislation for Nigeria, Olatunji argued that “it is not only in conformity with global best practices, but needed to guarantee the security and safety of citizens’ data.”

Adding his voice, Project Coordinator, Nigeria Digital Identification for Development project, Mr. Musa Odole Solomon, pledged the support of the ID4D project to efforts towards enacting a data protection legislation for Nigeria.

According to him, “passing the Data Protection Bill is one of ID4D’s mandates. Many other countries of the world have data protection laws in place and it is our desire to ensure that it is passed as soon as possible. A lot of work is being done in this regard. We are presently consulting widely to ensure that no stone is left unturned.”

Meanwhile, as a prelude to the planned Policy Dialogue, about 40 stakeholders gathered for a Focus Group Discussion at Rockview Hotel Royale, Abuja, last Tuesday, to deliberate on the proposed legislation.

The Focus Group Discussion was also convened by the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, with support from the Nigeria Digital Identification for Development project.

In attendance were representatives of public institutions, the private sector, professional groups and civil society organisations.

Speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Data Protection Bureau, Dr. Vincent Olatunji, Coordinator, Nigeria Digital Identification for Development project, Musa Odole Solomon and Legal Desk Officer of the project, Adetunrayo Alao said the Focus Group Discussion was one of the activities lined up to ensure adequate stakeholders’ engagement towards birthing an inclusive Data Protection Law for Nigeria.

Highlights of the Focus Group Discussion were contributions from various stakeholders on pertinent questions relevant to data protection legislation, experience sharing, peer review, among others.

The Nigeria Digital Identification for Development project is a Nigerian project, jointly funded by the World Bank, European Investment Bank and French Development Agency to support the identification ecosystem in the country, over a five-year period.