Buhari Rejoices With Fashion Doyen, Abah Folawiyo, At 80

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Nigeria’s doyen of fashion, Hajiya Zainab Abah Folawiyo, as she marks her 80th birthday anniversary.

The President, in a release issued yesterday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined family, friends and associates of Hajiya Folawiyo, in celebrating her 80th birthday on July 22, 2022. 

He noted historic roles the matriarch has played in development of the country by smartly translating her regal taste into an art, and further lifting it into trade for the benefit of society.

As the mother and grandmother celebrates the climb to 80th rung of the age ladder, President Buhari believed her propensity for giving and sharing love will be sustained, while her wisdom after years of experience, remains enriching. 

The President affirmed that Mama’s role in community development, which included mobilising for civil responsibilities and pursuit of personal growth, will always stand her out for recognition.

He prayed that the Almighty God will grant the octogenarian, popularly known as Labanella, longer life and more strength.

