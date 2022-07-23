  • Saturday, 23rd July, 2022

Bank-Olemoh, Ovuede Exhort Students at Chrisland Schools Valedictory Service 

Senior Special Assistant on Education to President Muhammadu Buhari, Obafela Bank-Olemoh and Engineer Monday Ovuede, have advised graduating students of Chrisland Secondary Schools to be focused and intentional with their plans as they set out for life in tertiary institutions.

The schools last Saturday held a joint valedictory service for 327 graduating students of Chrisland Secondary Schools in Lagos and Abuja.

The valedictory service themed “Equipped to Excel” was also a celebration of students who showed outstanding qualities throughout their secondary years.

Addressing the students, Bank-Olemoh advised them to take life more seriously and be intentional in their plans. He cited examples of Nelson Mandela, Winfrey Oprah, and Martin Luther King Jr, who became national heroes and global icons through their meticulous planning and commitment.

Chairman of the occasion, Ovuede, admonished the students to be mindful of the company they keep and avoid reckless lifestyles that could jeopardise their dreams.

“Be mindful of what you do and who you associate with. Seek counsel from your parents, guardians, and teachers, and associate only with friends and people that are progressive in thought. Do not associate with those who will expose you to drugs and excessive partying,” he said. 

Dr Abdulfatah Raji, Senior Lecturer at Fountain University, urged the students to be focused and mindful of the task ahead as future leaders of Nigeria.

He said, “You must be conscious of the fact that the task ahead of you is quite enormous. You are the dream future of the nation. Hence, the enormous challenge ahead of you is how to contribute to the nation in all facets of life.” 

Also present at the occasion were His Royal Majesty, Oba Saheed Ademola, the Elegushi of Ikateland and the Rt Reverend Dr. Akinwande Atere, the Lord Bishop of Awori Diocese.

