All-new Renault Megane E-TECH Electric Technology to Boost Safety

By Bennett Oghifo

All-new Megane E-TECH Electric is packed with technology. It comes with a whopping 26 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADASs) and half of them take care of keeping the people in the car, and outside it, safe. These systems are divided into three categories – driving, parking and safety – and earned Renault Megane E-TECH Electric the full five stars on the Euro NCAP safety rating.

The state-of-the-art technology and pleasure at the wheel put All-new Megane E-TECH Electric at the top of its class when it comes to driver comfort and all-round safety. It has new technology covering more use cases – including semi-autonomous driving, context-aware adaptive cruise control, parking assistance, automatic emergency braking and lane departure warning – and they all add up to make mobility on roads safer and more sustainable. But how were these systems designed? We asked Rudy and Maxime, two driver assistance experts at Renault Group.

Connectivity for safety

There are dozens of engineers and technicians, and thousands of kilometres of test drives in France and the rest of Europe behind the new features in All-new Renault Megane E-TECH Electric. During the design phase, digital simulations shed light on the target performance levels, before the prototype vehicles were built. Once the prototype vehicles were ready, further tests were carried out to check the data.

It was cooperation between the Amenities, Fine-Tuning and Systems teams that pushed performance and safety to the highest levels while maximising the systems’ robustness. This pooling of efforts and experts is a key to making sure that the various systems kick in when they have to, and respond properly to the situation.

All-new Megane E-TECH Electric was designed with ADASs that enable the driver to stay safe in all the circumstances that arise on the road. It has a context camera, three environment cameras, a blind spot sensor, and ultrasound sensors in the front and rear bumpers. These features, combined with the smart data built into the vehicle, deal with all situations ranging from motorway driving to tight parking. All-new Megane E-TECH Electric’s 26 ADASs provide unparalleled safety.

Motorway and traffic assistance: driving right

The Active Driver Assist (motorway and traffic) system, which is already available in the Renault range, has been upgraded for All-new Megane E-TECH Electric. It now uses streamed maps that update when and as events occur on the road. The vehicle’s cameras, geolocation data and streamed maps provide drivers with a full range of real-life information on the state of the road, speed limit and upcoming roundabouts, as well as slow traffic, jams and dangerous turns ahead.