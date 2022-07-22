Zikel Cosmetics Signs New Deal

Mary Nnah

Nigeria’s leading Makeup/Beauty Brand, Zikel Cosmetics, has signed Instagram social media influencer Abike Halima Raheem aka Papaya Ex, as its Brand Ambassador.

The newly signed Zikel brand Ambassador posted this on her Instagram page some moments after the signing event.

She wrote: “Abike Papaya, take your crown, guess who just signed an N50M deal? Big paps!! with the number one Cosmetics/beauty brand @zikelcosmetics!.. “

The partnership places Abike Halima Raheem as the official brand ambassador for Zikel Cosmetics.

Ezike Kelvin, the CEO of Zikel Cosmetics also confirmed the deal saying that the partnership with Halima is playing a vital role in bringing out the Zikel brand’s message.