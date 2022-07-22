Wike Vows to Prosecute Amaechi, Cole over Alleged Looting of State’s Assets

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has vowed that a former governor of the state and the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi as well as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate for the state, Tonye Cole must face court trial over alleged looting of state’s assets.

The governor who said Rivers people had resolved to resist individuals who had looted assets of the state from presiding over them as governor, insisted on prosecuting any individual or organisation identified as taking part in looting the treasury of the state.



Wike said this yesterday, shortly after signing the contract for the construction of the 11th and 12th flyover bridges and the dualisation of Azikiwe Street- Illoabuchi Road in Port Harcourt. The contract was signed between the State government and Julius Berger Nigeria Plc at Port Harcourt.



Wike said he was determined to safeguard the state from those who are only interested in looting the commonwealth of Rivers people.

“They can run helter-skelter to stop their arraignment, but they must be arraigned and tried. What Rivers people will hear, Rivers people will be shocked to know what the former governor of the State and Minister did in this state with his partner, Tonye Cole.



“If they (Ameachi and Cole) like, let them bring 500 Senior Advocates of Nigeria, they will face the trial. So that Nigerians will hear, Rivers people will see how this state was looted



“Anybody can be governor, but not those we have identified that have looted the state treasure. If we can do 12 flyovers from 2019 to now with the little amount of money we are getting, imagine what the previous administration would have done.

“If the previous administration that had a lot of money had done them, we would have concentrated on other things. But we are still working within the city to change its landscape.”



The Rivers State governor said alleged looters were desperate to cover their track, maintaining that Rivers people would not allow such persons who do not have the interest of the state to take over its affairs.



Wike explained that genuine lovers of the state should be the ones presenting themselves to serve the state as governor not looters.

He said his style of politics and governance was clearly different from other politicians who take the people for granted and hardly fulfil promises they make.

Wike maintained that the good of Rivers people and the state remained the priority of his administration, “which is why more projects are still awarded as we prepare to leave office on 29th May 2023.”



“So, we are very proud that this administration has kept all the promises made to the people. So, it gives us joy. Some people would have said why not go with the money.

“But I asked, how much money can you make? What can you amass as against the interest of the people? So for us, we are very happy and anybody who is working with this administration can carry his shoulder high that we have made a difference as far as governance is concerned.”

Speaking further, governor Wike said payment for some of the ongoing projects had almost been completed.



“We have finished paying for the first phase of the Trans-Kalabari Road; we have finished paying for the dualisation of Bori to Kono Road; we have finished paying for the Ada George- Rumuepirikom flyover; we have almost finished paying for the first phase of Ahoada Road.”

Wike told the construction company, Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, that excuses would not be tolerated from them because 80 per cent of the contract sum had been released to the company with the monthly N2 billion irrevocable standing order of payment.



The governor also commended leaders of the state for the immerse support that they had given to his administration to succeed.

In his speech, Managing Director of Julius Berger, Dr. Lars Richter, said the contract they signed with the Rivers State government was for two new flyover bridges that would be completed in 10 months and the dualisation of Azikiwe Street- llloabuchi Road in six months.