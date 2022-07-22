Toff Homes Set to Launch New Estate

Mary Nnah

Abiodun Alabi CEO/Founder of Toff Homes, and Toff G Entertainment, an accomplished Media Entrepreneur and Talent Manager, is set to launch a set of housing estates.

His real estate company, Toff Homes, is into property development, land and house sales as well as advisory services.

Speaking onthe driving force behind the establishment of Toff Homes,Alabi noted that Toff Homes, a real estate company that specialises in real estate and property development, came to be as a result of his desire for knowledge and growth.

“Once I make up my mind to do something I always try all my possible best to get it done and God has been helping me. I’m a very zealous and passionate person that likes to create impacts and set goals not just setting them I will make sure they come to reality.

“My desire for knowledge and growth is my biggest driving force in my career and personal life. I crave to learn new things and love to perform research. To remain stagnant in my knowledge would be such a shame.”

He admitted that running a business in Nigeria is an uphill task and therefore was more demanding than managing more than one business.

He added however that being a diligent and professional person and having good team members that are supportive have helped him.

Speaking on the soon-to-be-launched estate, he revealed that his company has already acquired six estates but would be launching two estates for now one at Epe, named TOFF Residence, and the one at Ido which is named, Eyitayo Estate in Ibadan.

“We anticipate launching the other four estates as time goes on. It took us six months before we could get it to this stage and finally, it became a reality. All we need is on the ground, now it is how to go about it as we already have everything planned.