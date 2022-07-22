Teesas Empowers Ophanage Children with Education Tabs

Nosa Alekhuogie

EdTech start-up Teesas has empowered the children of Little Saint’s Orphanage (Abule Egba Home) in Lagos with education tablets.

The empowerment initiative is in line with Teesas’ Donate Programme, which was launched to support underprivileged and out-of-school children in attaining academic excellence.

Speaking at the event where it donated tablets per-loaded with educational app to children of the orphanage home, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer atTeesas, Osayi Izedonmwen, said: “The Teesas Donate Programme is a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative that aligns with the company’s mission to liberalise access to education in Africa.”

According to him, the tablets donated to the kids between ages 3 to 11, contains educational apps that would enhance their learning. In addition to the tabs, he said Teesas would also provide internet access for the kids for one year, while officials of the company would be visiting the orphange home every month to put the kids through usage and help them in the maintenance of the devices.

A recent Voice of America report, Rahama Farah, the head of the UNICEF office in Kano, said that in Nigeria, there are 18.5 million out-of-school children, 60 per cent of whom are girls. This represents a significant increase in the number of out-of-school children when compared to the 10.5 million estimated by UNICEF in 2021.

Izedonmwen believes that Teesas can help bridge this educational gap in collaboration with the public, like-minded impact-driven organisations and other stakeholders such as the government.

“We believe that our educational app is Africa’s learning gateway because it opens up opportunities for learning by children anywhere. For instance, children impacted by insurgency who cannot go to school can continue learning with these refurbished tablets that come pre-installed with the Teesas app,” he said.

Responding to the gesture, Founder of Little Saints Orphanage, Rev. Mrs. George stated that the Teesas Donate Program was appropriately timed as the orphanage home had just equipped its library with computers to facilitate digital learning among the children.

The Teesas Donate Programme encourages the public to donate old or faulty tablets towards the initiative. Firstly, donors signify interest by filling out a form on the company’s website after which they drop off the devices at any of the nine Imose Technologies service centres nationwide or the Teesas team will pick up the smart devices from the donors. Imose Technologies, a sister company of Teesas, refurbishes the tablets and installs the Teesas Education App that contains curriculum-aligned educational videos and e-books.