Railway Vandalism: Court Begins Trial of APC Assembly Candidate

Igbawase Ukumba in Lafia



A Federal High Court in Lafia, Nasarawa State yesterday commenced the trial of the All Progressives Congress (APC) standard-bearer for the Nassarawa-Eggon West state constituency in the 2023 election, Mr. Yusuf Mada, for allegedly vandalising railway installations in the state.

Mada, until his nomination as the state Assembly candidate of the APC, was a Special Adviser to the state Governor, Abdullahi Sule, and is being arraigned alongside 29 others for alleged vandalism of railway slippers in Nasarawa State since June 2021.

However, the APC Assembly candidate and the 27 others pleaded not guilty to the allegations against them, while two of the defenders pleaded guilty.

In her ruling, the trial Judge, Justice Afolabi Nehizena, adjourned the case to November 15, 16, and 17, 2022, for presentation of witnesses by the prosecuting counsel.

In an interview with journalists after the adjournment, Obafemi Tijjani, prosecuting counsel, assured them that the police were even ready to prosecute the matter to ensure that justice is served.

The prosecuting counsel said all their witnesses are available for presentation to prove their case in the next adjourned dates.