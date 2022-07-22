PVC Collection: Group Embarks on  Walk to Sensitise Citizens in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) yesterday embarked on a five-kilometer walk in Minna to sensitise citizens on the need for them to collect their Permanent Voters Card.

The walk started from the Minna city gate to the Mobil Roundabout with members of the group singing and dancing.

Security operatives, including men of the Federal Road Safety Corp (FRSC), and the vigilante corps were on hand to control traffic and the crowd.

The members of the CNG who are mostly youths and students also carried placards with various captions that said “PVC to rescue and rebuild Nigeria,” “PVC is key,” ” Stop the complaints get your PVC,” and “My vote my future.”

The leaders of the group sensitised the people in the major languages of Hausa, Nupe Gwari, Yoruba and English to emphasise the need for people to obtain their PVCs and validate it to make them eligible to vote in the 2023 general election.

The Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the CNG, Dr. Nasura Sheriff, appealed to the people to sacrifice at least one day to collect and revalidate their PVCs, saying that “it is the only weapon you have to vote out or vote in leaders of your choice.

“The only way to take Nigeria to where it belongs is to get your PVC.”

Sheriff added that “we can express our anger against the government or our elected representatives with our PVCs.”

He also charged Nigerian youths not to allow old politicians to hijack the political space, adding that with the PVCs the youths could make the difference in determining who governs the country.

He also used the occasion to appeal to the federal government to bring down the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff.