  • Friday, 22nd July, 2022

Power Nigeria Returns as Nigeria Energy to Drive Growth of Power Production in Nigeria

Business | 23 hours ago

Informa Markets is delighted to announce that after 8 highly successful editions, Power Nigeria has now evolved into Nigeria Energy – a transformation designed to ensure Nigeria’s leading event remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving energy sector.

Nigeria Energy was rebranded from Power Nigeria in 2020 to reflect the evolving nature of producing electricity and delivering energy security. Driven by extensive outreach and stakeholder engagement, this strategic move builds on the legacy of Power Nigeria and takes the event to a new level ensuring it meets the needs of Nigeria’s people, businesses, and industries.

Following a two-year break, Nigeria Energy will return to take place at the Landmark Centre, Lagos from 20-22 September 2022.

In addition to an exhibition featuring some of the largest and most innovative power companies, from conventional thermal power generation through to transmission and distribution (T&D) and renewable energy and energy storage, Nigeria Energy will provide a thought leadership platform for key government stakeholders and private sector companies and investors from across the world to connect, share ideas and knowledge and find solutions to meet Nigeria’s growing energy needs.

Accelerating Nigeria’s sustainable energy supply, the show will provide a blueprint for Nigeria’s power sector in the coming years to not only improve access to electricity but also drive economic growth and create jobs across West Africa.

New this year, the Nigeria Energy Conference Steering Committee has been formed to address the current challenges and opportunities within the African power market and have been pivotal in providing direction to the conference theme. Some of the confirmed committee members are from Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Transmission Company of Nigeria, Rural Electrification Agency, Federal Ministry of Power – Nigeria, National Assembly – Nigeria, Women in Renewable Energy Association and more.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.