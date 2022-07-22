Power Nigeria Returns as Nigeria Energy to Drive Growth of Power Production in Nigeria

Informa Markets is delighted to announce that after 8 highly successful editions, Power Nigeria has now evolved into Nigeria Energy – a transformation designed to ensure Nigeria’s leading event remains at the forefront of the rapidly evolving energy sector.



Nigeria Energy was rebranded from Power Nigeria in 2020 to reflect the evolving nature of producing electricity and delivering energy security. Driven by extensive outreach and stakeholder engagement, this strategic move builds on the legacy of Power Nigeria and takes the event to a new level ensuring it meets the needs of Nigeria’s people, businesses, and industries.

Following a two-year break, Nigeria Energy will return to take place at the Landmark Centre, Lagos from 20-22 September 2022.

In addition to an exhibition featuring some of the largest and most innovative power companies, from conventional thermal power generation through to transmission and distribution (T&D) and renewable energy and energy storage, Nigeria Energy will provide a thought leadership platform for key government stakeholders and private sector companies and investors from across the world to connect, share ideas and knowledge and find solutions to meet Nigeria’s growing energy needs.

Accelerating Nigeria’s sustainable energy supply, the show will provide a blueprint for Nigeria’s power sector in the coming years to not only improve access to electricity but also drive economic growth and create jobs across West Africa.

New this year, the Nigeria Energy Conference Steering Committee has been formed to address the current challenges and opportunities within the African power market and have been pivotal in providing direction to the conference theme. Some of the confirmed committee members are from Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Transmission Company of Nigeria, Rural Electrification Agency, Federal Ministry of Power – Nigeria, National Assembly – Nigeria, Women in Renewable Energy Association and more.