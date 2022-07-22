  • Friday, 22nd July, 2022

Omo-Agege Elected African Boxing Director

The Vice-president of the Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF), Hon. Azania Omo-Agege, has emerged as  Director of the African Boxing Confederation (AfBC).

His election took place at the just concluded AfBC elective  Congress held in Algiers, Algeria at the weekend, July 16, 2022 to be precised. 

He was elected alongside eight others as Directors of the AfBC to give adequate support to the President, Mr. Bertrand Mendouga from Cameroon.

Full list of the elected Directors include; Hon. Azania Omo-Agege(Nigeria), Irene Ntelamo(BOT), Eric Ndayishimiye(Bur), Alpha Amadou Balde(Gui), Zoubida Wissam(Mor), Issoufo Abdou Mallam(Niger), Siyabulela Cecil Nkwalo(RSA), Anta Gueye(Sen) and Lukelo Anderson Willilo from Tanzania.

Present at Congress was the president of the International Boxing Association(IBA), Umar Kremlev, who instantly issued a certificate  donating 100 packs of boxing equipment  to the NBF Vice President, Hon Azania Omo-Agege.

Meanwhile, often refered to as ‘reformer’ of Nigeria boxing, Omo-Agege

 promised to use his African position to bring more developments to Nigeria boxing by ensuring that the country’s referee-judges and coaches attend  international courses outside the country. 

He however added that gone were the days Nigeria boxing was left behind as he out to correct the ills of the past for better rèsults.

He thanked the IBA for the donated equipment which he said will be put to judicious use.

