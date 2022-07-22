  • Friday, 22nd July, 2022

Obi Emelonye Reunites with Swanky JKA on ‘Money Miss Road’

Life & Style | 2 hours ago

Vanessa Obioha 

Three years after renowned director Obi Emelonye worked with Kene Achufusi, famed as Swanky JKA, for the pandemic-inspired short film ‘Heart 2 Heart’, the duo make their way back to the silver screen with the full-length feature film `Money Miss Road’ (MMR).

‘MMR’ is centred around two close friends —Josiah (Josh Alfred, aka Josh2funny) and Joseph (JKA)— who strive to make ends meet in the city. Following a series of unfavourable events, the duo temporarily unshackles themselves from penury, but are later faced with a much more excruciating experience at the hands of a criminal kingpin, Diokpa (Charles Oputa, aka Charly Boy). 

Emelonye, who divulged that he offered JKA his first acting role in 2013, clarified that the film’s principal photography gave leeway for creativity and for exploring the spontaneity that comes with each location. 

“What makes Nollywood what it is, is not the ‘big’ grammar that we speak or the deep idioms that we use, it is the democratisation of storytelling,” he said.

“Even though I try to give my films nuanced titles, I felt this time the title resonated with the primary demographic (Nigerians). The title sums up the story of the film more than any other title I have used in the past, ” he added. 

With two decades of work under his belt, the ‘Badamasi’ director emphasised working with professional actors only. He, however, told E-Trends that Josh2funny’s zeal for acting influenced his choice to work with the skit comedian

“These days Nollywood is filled to the brim with social media influencers. When Josh2Funny was proposed to the project, I looked him up, and I saw that even though he was doing video skits on social media, he was a strong, trained actor with a real DNA to his performance. He brought a certain spontaneity to the project,” he concluded. 

On his part, JKA expressed excitement and gratitude for being part of the project. He also disclosed that the action-comedy helped him channel his versatility as a trained actor.

Other cast members include Oma Iyasara, Melvin Oduah, and Anthony Monjaro. 

Produced by Joy Odiete, ‘MMR’ premieres today simultaneously in Nigeria, the UK, the US, and Canada. 

