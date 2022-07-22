NAPHER-SD Commends Lagos State Government 

The leadership of the Lagos State chapter of the Nigeria Association For Physical, Health Education, Recreation, Sports and Dance(NAPHER-SD), has commended the Lagos State Government for donating sports equipment to 644 public secondary schools in the state.

Chairman of Lagos NAPHER-SD, Prince Hakeem Gbolade Olukunga, who made the commendation, said by this donation, Lagos State has again demonstrated her leadership role in sports development especially at the grassroots level.

Prince Olukunga also gave kudos to the Executive Chairman of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Mr Sola Aiyepeku, for ensuring that school sports develop beyond it’s present position in the state and charged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the items donated.

The items which were handed to the six education districts for the schools by the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Obafemi Hamzat, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary in the office of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Mojisola Daba, at the presentation ceremony include balls, Jerseys, Spikes, Table Tennis, Scrabble equipment, Chess boards, Volleyball, relay batons and first aid boxes among others.

The Deputy Governor who spoke through the permanent secretary, said the gesture was aimed at restoring the glory of Lagos State as the leading state in sports administration.