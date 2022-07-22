  • Friday, 22nd July, 2022

N109bn Scam: EFCC to Arraign Former Accountant General, Idris, Others Today

Nigeria | 1 min ago

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) would today arraign a former Accountant General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris before Justice A.O. Adeyemi Ajayi of the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja.


A statement by the EFCC yesterday, stated that Idris would be docked alongside three others: Godfrey Olusegun Akindele, Mohammed Kudu Usman and Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited, on a 14-count charge of stealing and criminal breach of trust to the tune of N109, 485,572,691.9.


Count one of the charges read: “That you, Ahmed Idris between February and December, 2021 at Abuja in the Abuja Judicial Division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, being a public servant by virtue of  your position as the Accountant General of the Federation accepted from Olusegun Akindele, a gratification in the aggregate sum of N15,136,221,921.46  which sum was converted to the United States Dollars by the said Olusegun Akindele and which sum did not form part of your lawful remuneration but as a motive for accelerating the payment of 13 per cent derivation to the nine oil producing states in the federation,  through the office of the Accountant General of the Federation, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 155 of the Penal Code Act Cap 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990 and punishable under the same section.”


Count eight read: “That you, Ahmed Idris while being the Accountant General of the Federation and Godfrey Olusegun Akindele while being  the Technical Assistant to the Accountant General of the Federation between February and November, 2021, at Abuja in the Abuja Judicial Division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, in such capacity, entrusted with certain property, to wit: N84,390,000,000 committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly  received the said sum from the Federal Government of Nigeria through Godfrey Olusegun Akindele trading under the name and style of Olusegun Akindele & Co., and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 315 of the Penal Code Act Cap 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990”

