Mojec Deepens Meter Supply Capacity Across DisCOs Nationwide 

Mojec International Limited, the meter manufacturer in sub-Saharan Africa has successfully delivered on its meter allocation across the distribution companies in Nigeria.

This feat was achieved under the Federal Government initiated National Mass Metering Programme. The National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), was introduced by the Federal Government to provide prepaid meters for customers and ease the financial burden associated with meter acquisition.

Under the NMMP programme, the federal government would provide financing support to the Distribution Companies (DisCos) for the procurement of meters to their customers and also to the local meter manufacturers to help facilitate the manufacturing and assembling of meters to meet the demand.

In order to deliver on this programme, the federal government engaged various manufacturers to engage in the production and supply of meters to the various distribution companies across Nigeria. Mojec International Ltd. Was able to secure partnerships with eight of the eleven distribution companies (DisCOs) across the different regions of the country.

Speaking on the success attained under the NMMP programme, Head of Installations, Mojec Meter Asset Management Company, Monday Ubogu, stated that Mojec was able to successfully deliver on the allocations given to it by all its partner DisCOs.

He said: “our success rate in meeting our allocation target has been over 100%. For the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IEDC), our allocation was to deliver 60,000 + meters and we were able to deliver over 62,000 + meters due to our desire to ensure all customers are free from the burden of estimated billings.”

Mojec International Ltd is currently in partnerships with nine out of the eleven distribution companies nationwide and these include the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IE), Abuja Electricity Distribution Company Plc (AEDC), Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC), Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company Plc (KEDC), Jos Electricity Distribution Company Plc (JEDC), Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC), Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EKEDC), Yola Electricity Distribution Company Plc(YEDC) and Kano DisCo.