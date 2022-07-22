  • Friday, 22nd July, 2022

Mojec Deepens Meter Supply Capacity Across DisCOs Nationwide 

Business | 1 min ago

Mojec International Limited, the meter manufacturer in sub-Saharan Africa has successfully delivered on its meter allocation across the distribution companies in Nigeria. 

This feat was achieved under the Federal Government initiated National Mass Metering Programme. The National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), was introduced by the Federal Government to provide prepaid meters for customers and ease the financial burden associated with meter acquisition.

Under the NMMP programme, the federal government would provide financing support to the Distribution Companies (DisCos) for the procurement of meters to their customers and also to the local meter manufacturers to help facilitate the manufacturing and assembling of meters to meet the demand.

In order to deliver on this programme, the federal government engaged various manufacturers to engage in the production and supply of meters to the various distribution companies across Nigeria. Mojec International Ltd. Was able to secure partnerships with eight of the eleven distribution companies (DisCOs) across the different regions of the country. 

Speaking on the success attained under the NMMP programme, Head of Installations, Mojec Meter Asset Management Company, Monday Ubogu, stated that Mojec was able to successfully deliver on the allocations given to it by all its partner DisCOs. 

He said: “our success rate in meeting our allocation target has been over 100%. For the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company (IEDC), our allocation was to deliver 60,000 + meters and we were able to deliver over 62,000 + meters due to our desire to ensure all customers are free from the burden of estimated billings.”

Mojec International Ltd is currently in partnerships with nine out of the eleven distribution companies nationwide and these include the Ikeja Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IE), Abuja Electricity Distribution Company Plc (AEDC), Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC), Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company Plc (KEDC), Jos Electricity Distribution Company Plc (JEDC), Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company Plc (IBEDC), Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EKEDC), Yola Electricity Distribution Company Plc(YEDC) and Kano DisCo.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.