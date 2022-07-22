MinDiver Commences 2nd Batch of Training On Gemstone, Jewellery Development 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The federal government, through the Mineral Sector Support For Economic Diversification Project (MinDiver) under the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development has commenced the second phase of training for the ‘train-the -trainers programme’ in gemstone and jewellery production.

The second batch which started immediately after the graduation of the first batch of 21 students recently, MinDiver hinted on Sunday in Abuja, shows the students catching on in gemstones and jewellery production as part of the federal government downstream transformation agenda to contribute to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy.

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, while declaring the Phase 1 programme in November, 2021 said the training was necessitated by the government’s determination to strengthen Nigerian jewellers’ knowledge to add value to the raw gemstones mined in the country for higher commercial benefits.

Adegbite noted: “The target is not just to train them but to set them up, every state in Nigeria is represented here, and by the time the programme is completed, we are going to have a revolution that will multiply and engage our teeming youth positively.”

Speaking in similar vein, Project Coordinator, MinDiver, Engr. Sallim Salaam said the project was happy with the success of facilitating the first batch and ready to consolidate on the already built achievement for the development of the gemstone and jewellery industry.