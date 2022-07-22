  • Friday, 22nd July, 2022

MinDiver Commences 2nd Batch of Training On Gemstone, Jewellery Development 

Business | 35 seconds ago

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja 

The federal government, through the Mineral Sector Support For Economic Diversification Project (MinDiver) under the Ministry of Mines and Steel Development has commenced the second phase of training for the ‘train-the -trainers programme’ in gemstone and jewellery production. 

The second batch which started immediately after the graduation of the first batch of 21 students recently, MinDiver hinted on Sunday in Abuja, shows the students catching on in gemstones and jewellery production as part of the federal government downstream transformation agenda to contribute to the growth and development of the Nigerian economy. 

The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Arc. Olamilekan Adegbite, while declaring the Phase 1 programme in November, 2021 said the training was necessitated by the government’s determination to strengthen Nigerian jewellers’ knowledge to add value to the raw gemstones mined in the country for higher commercial benefits. 

Adegbite noted: “The target is not just to train them but to set them up, every state in Nigeria is represented here, and by the time the programme is completed, we are going to have a revolution that will multiply and engage our teeming youth positively.”

Speaking in similar vein, Project Coordinator, MinDiver, Engr. Sallim Salaam said the project was happy with the success of facilitating the first batch and ready to consolidate on the already built achievement for the development of the gemstone and jewellery industry.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.