  • Friday, 22nd July, 2022

Lingard Close to Joining Nottingham Forest 

Sport | 2 mins ago

Former Manchester United attacking midfielder Jesse Lingard is close to signing for Nottingham Forest on a free transfer. 

The 29-year-old, who has 32 England caps, has been in talks with the newly promoted side but it is understood nothing has yet been agreed. 

He left United after more than 20 years at the club when his contract expired at the end of June. 

Lingard has also been linked with a return to West Ham. 

He had a spell on loan with the Hammers during the 2020-21 season, scoring nine goals in 16 Premier League starts. 

Lingard, who has also held talks with Everton, made 22 appearances for Manchester United last season, but only four of those were starts. 

