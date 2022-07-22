Kennis Music Bites to Launch with The Next Episode 

Vanessa Obioha

On Wednesday, July 27, music enthusiasts, artists and stakeholders will convene at the Lagos Marriott Hotel, Ikeja for the first edition of the Kennis Music Bites. A brainchild of the Founder/Chairman of Kennis 104 FM, Kenny ‘Keke’ Ogungbe, the musical conference tagged ‘The Next Episode’, is a music engagement, brand and social gifting and payment platform that leverages music and all logic of engagement to celebrate mobile consumers, ultimately creating wealth empowerment for Nigerians and the community through entertainment.

“With The Music Bites conference, it is our belief that by the end of the day, participants would be able to fully harness the new and existing opportunities available in the music space and entertainment industry as a whole.

We also believe it would help facilitate a convergence point for networking and equip practitioners and investors with valuable insights to improve the entertainment ecosystem in the country,” said Ogungbe.

The event will be broadcast live on Kennis 104 FM.