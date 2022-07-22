Kayzplace Barbershop Opens Bode Thomas Outlet

Uzoma Mba

All roads connected to popular Bode Thomas, Surulere, Lagos, were locked down with heavy gridlock as the founder of Kayzplace, Kufre Nnah opened his new outlet.

The famous Nigerian Barber, who cuts hairs of top celebrities, has been responsible for the clean haircuts of Davido, Burna boy, Teebillz, Tekno, Timaya, DJ Jimmyjatt, Flavour Nabania, Iyanya and other prominent artists, actors and actresses.

Kufre’s rise as a top baber in country didn’t come as a surprise. The Celebrity Barber, as he is popularly and fondly called, is very talented as shown by his perfect method and techniques executed on customer’s hairs.

Although Kufre’s dream was to study engineering, he ended up as a barber, but has nothing to regret as he has continued to grow his brand ‘Kayzplace’ where the atmosphere is nothing short of friendly, homely and entertaining with clients feeling very comfortable.

Meanwhile, he has successfully opened offices in major locations of Lagos like Lekki, Surulere, Ajah, VGC etc.

Apart from the newly commissioned kayzplace outlet, the head office is located at 25a Adimiralty way, lekki phase 1, Lagos, while others are sited at Heyden Petrol station VGC, Lekki, Lagos; 11 Ikot Ebido street, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State; while the last is located along Lekki Epe Expressway before Sangotedo, Lagos.

Speaking during the commissioning of the new outlet, the Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu assured Kayzplace customers with zenith bank’s account of maximum incentives once they patronize any of the outlets.

According to Onyeagwu, “I had to put aside everything to come and formally declare this place open because of the faith I have in Kay, my trust in what he does and because he is a positive influence and impact on the youth.

‘Kay is focused on what he is doing. I hope that with what Kay has done, apart from that I have also come here as an endorsement for Kay as one of the SMEs that Zenith Bank is supporting.”

Onyeagwu posited that the bank is proud of what Kay is doing. “We also use this opportunity to tell other people who are here to be focused and consistent on what they aspire to do. Zenith Bank is here to give you a helping hand.

“With the kind of incentives we have, we will equally come here to patronize Kay. If you come here to patronize Kayzplace and you pay with your Zenith card, you get some incentives.

“Any other person who has any other interest, it mustn’t be entertainment or barbing salon, talk to Kay, he will reach us. You have to be as real, honest and dedicated as Kay.

“Kay is the standard point. Anything less than Kay, we won’t look at you. We are ready to give up more help to promote more SMEs like this to get bigger and bigger. That is the only way we can diversify our economy. It doesn’t have to be 2,000 employees at a time. But it is his little way of making a significant contribution to the economy. It’d a good example. We are proud of him.”

Also speaking, Chairman of GIG Mobility formerly known as God is Good Motors, Chidi Ajaere said: “I am here to show support to somebody who understands value. He is willing to put in the work to build something.

“I have seen Kufre grow over the years. Kufre is excellent at his job. He puts his attributes into use. I am proud of him.”

The founder of the just commissioned barber’s shop, Kufre Nnah urged the youths to always believe in themselves, adding that he started from the scratch just like most successful men.

He stressed that the secret of his success story is always focusing on giving value to his customers.