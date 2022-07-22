It’s Big Brother Naija Season 7 Premiere Weekend 

Vanessa Obioha

By tomorrow, July 23, fans of the popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) will know the first set of housemates that will entertain them in the Big Brother Naija house. The show returning for its seventh season is retaining last year’s format by having a double launch.

While the theme of this season is still under wraps, fans can look forward to a live audience and the return of Ninjas. For this season, the housemates will spend 72 days and the ultimate winner will be rewarded a N100 million grand prize. Each season has seen MultiChoice Nigeria, organisers of the show, top the prize.

Apart from the housemates, fans will be looking forward to the new look of the BBNaija house which always dons a spectacular look each season. Last year, the house donned a colourful look with some uplifts to the Head of House room and the Diary Room, as well as the new additions: the private Executive Lounge and an indoor Games Lounge.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu returns as the host of the season, as does Toke Makinwa as the host of the Showmax talk show on Big Brother Naija, ‘The Buzz’.

The launch shows will air on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family as well as the 24/7 Big Brother Naija channel on DStv 198 and GOtv channel 29, and on Showmax.