INEC to Nigerians: Scrutinise Candidates’ Particulars, Seek Judicial Remedy in Cases of Violations

*To publish details of guber, states assembly standard bearers today

*Says 334 pre-election cases filed so far

*Maintains parties’ internal democracy remains sore point in nation’s electoral process

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, encouraged Nigerians to scrutinise particulars of candidates running for elections next year, which it is publishing today and seek judicial remedy, wherever they noticed violations.

INEC also said it had received 334 election petitions filed by politicians against the nomination of candidates for elective offices.

This development was disclosed by the chairman of INEC, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, when he swore in a Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Hale Gabriel Longpet, from Plateau State.

“As we continue to prepare for the 2023 general election in earnest, the Commission will tomorrow Friday, 22nd July 2022, publish the personal particulars of candidates nominated by their political parties for governorship and state assembly elections in all the constituencies nationwide as required by law.

“I appeal to all Nigerians (citizens and aspirants) to seize the opportunity to scrutinise the particulars of the candidates and to seek judicial remedy for any observed violation of the law as provided in Sec. 29 of the Electoral Act 2022,” he charged Nigerians.

Yakubu explained that, already, the commission had been inundated with numerous pre-election cases arising from the conduct of congresses and primaries by political parties for the 2023 elections.

“So far, 334 pre-election cases have been filed in various divisions of the Federal High Court across the country by aspirants challenging the nomination of candidates or their exclusion from the list submitted to the Commission.

“Although these are purely intra-party issues, the Commission has been joined in all these cases. With the publication tomorrow of the personal particulars of candidates for Governorship, Deputy Governorship and State Assembly elections, we expect the number of cases to rise even higher.

“Sadly, the issue of internal democracy in political parties remains a sore point in our electoral process in Nigeria. The commission will continue to engage with political parties while standing firm against any transgression by strictly enforcing the provisions of the law and extant regulations and guidelines,” he stated.

He however, congratulated Dr. Hale Gabriel Longpet on his nomination, confirmation and appointment as Resident Electoral Commissioner.

He said Longpet studied first in Nigeria and then the United Kingdom, where he obtained a doctoral degree with specialisation in social work and policy analysis in 2001.

According to him, the new resident commissioner represents Plateau State, following the occurrence of vacancy for the state a few months ago, even as he noted that in line with the commission’s current policy, Resident Electoral Commissioners were deployed to states within their geo-political zones.

However, he explained that no Resident Electoral Commissioner would serve in his/her state of origin throughout their tenure. Accordingly, Longpet was deployed to Kogi State as the new Resident Electoral Commissioner.

The INEC chairman charged the resident commissioner to assume duties, saying, “let me remind you that you are responsible for the management of human and materials resources in your State of posting.

“You must immediately interact with your staff, pay attention to their welfare, visit the Local Government offices and assess the various facilities in readiness for the 2023 general election. The Commission has set the bar for credible elections very high.

“I urge you to join us in raising the bar even higher. I wish to assure you that the Commission will always support you to deliver on our commitment to credible elections.”