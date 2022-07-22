House Probes Lingering Issue of Passport Shortage

Udora Orizu in Abuja



The House of Representatives at plenary yesterday resolved to set up an ad hoc committee to investigate the reasons for the shortage of the passport booklets and alleged sharp practices by personnel of Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) with the aim of finding a lasting solution to the issue.

The House while urging the NIS to halt their policy for biometrics capture, also urged them to immediately purchase more machines to aid the process.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance sponsored by Hon. Fred Agbedi.

Moving the motion, Agbedi said the House was aware that in recent times the process of applying for Nigerian passport had become so frustrating as the process is bedeviled with delays occasioned by the shortage of passport booklets.

According to him, these had brought about sharp practices to the detriment of people within and outside the country.

He said, “Aware that the duties of Nigerian Immigration Service include the control of persons entering or leaving the country. The issuance of travel documents including Nigerian passports and the issuance of resident permits to foreigners in Nigeria and border surveillance.

“The Nigerian immigration service was quoted to have commenced the production of 30,000 e-passport with the aim of being an end to the issues of delays.

“Also informed that despite these modalities, the issues of shortage of passport booklets is still lingering. Consequently, intending travelers wait for several months and sometimes a year after capturing for their passport before its issued to them.

“Worried that there are persons who need their passport to travel out of the country for several reasons such as medical attention, businesses, education or be with family.”

Adopting the motion, the House said the Committee would be given two months to carry out the investigation and report back for further legislative action.

Also at the plenary, the lawmakers while adopting a motion sponsored by Hon. Beni Lar, on the urgent need for intervention on the communal clashes between Lyangit and Kumbwanv communities of Langtang north local government area of Plateau state, urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to assist in providing the people with relief materials to cushion the effects of the crises.

They also urged the relevant House committee, to liaise with the relevant government agencies to intervene between the warring communities to restore lasting peace.

The lawmakers further adopted a motion sponsored by Hon. Michah Yohanna Jiba, urging the Federal Capital Territory Administration to immediately construct pedestrian Bridges across the Mabushi/Ministry of works and Housing Junction highway Abuja to avoid more accidents in the Area.