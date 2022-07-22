Group of Professionals Target 5m Votes for Atiku

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

The National Coordinator of Nigerian Professionals for Atiku/Okowa 2023, Dr. Folus Ekele, yesterday said that the group is mandated to garner five million votes in the 2023 presidential elections for ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The group also described Abubakar as the fit and proper person to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Ekele said: “The group was born out of the fact that for a long time the elites in Nigeria have been very docile when it comes to political matters and there is this saying in my village that where the elites and the educated ones refuse to talk the illiterate becomes the philosopher.

“That was what the political scene in Nigeria turned into by allowing thugs and touts to determine who would become our leaders. So we saw that the vast majority of people and professionals like professors, doctors, lawyers etc. don’t vote on election’s day. They stay in the comfort of their homes and begin to analyse.

“I was commissioned as a consultant medical doctor to talk to professionals and our plan is to get five million votes for Atiku come 2023 election. We are presently in 31 states of Nigeria; present in over 600 wards in Nigeria and in 20 countries in Europe, America and Canada and we are increasing in number by the day.”

Ekele added: “We discovered that it is better to vote for 12 than to vote for six. Look at the classification of all the major contenders, Atiku, Obi and Tinubu. Obi was brought to the limelight by Atiku. Obi till tomorrow believes in Atiku so I will rather be obediently Atikulated. Obi still calls Atiku his boss. So, if I have the opportunity to go for the best why should I go for the better?

“Atiku is a proven man with successful business. A man that is healthy. History has proven that age too has nothing to do with performance because the youth are even more corrupt. Some of the youth are ritual killers.

“In retrospect, all the youths given opportunity have failed. Some of these youth have been fantastically corrupt. So the issue is not about age but about personality and character and integrity and that is what we see in Atiku Abubakar.

“People talk about Atiku being corrupt but people forget that Atiku doesn’t have any single corruption case in court today. As the Vice President he was taken to court eleven times up to the Supreme Court and he won all.

“Atiku should be praised because he used his money to stop the third term agenda of Obasanjo and that’s why Obasanjo is against him. Atiku is presidential in character and approach and can manage this country.”