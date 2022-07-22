Germany Great, Uwe Seeler, Dies at 85 

Former Germany striker Uwe Seeler, one of the greatest players in his country’s footballing history, has died aged 85.

Seeler scored 43 goals in 72 games for the then-West Germany and featured at four World Cups.

He spent his entire club career at Hamburg, from 1954 to 1972, scoring 490 goals in 580 appearances.

“We will never forget him and will always cherish him,” said Hamburg board member Jonas Boldt.

“Uwe Seeler stands for everything that characterises a good person: Down-to-earthness, loyalty, joie de vivre, plus he was always approachable. He is the epitome of HSV.”

Seeler is the club’s all-time leading goalscorer and was made an honorary citizen of Hamburg in 2003.

“Hamburg mourns Uwe Seeler. He was the first top scorer in the Bundesliga. He has now died surrounded by his loved ones,” said a statement by the municipality of Hamburg.

Pele recognised Seeler, who played at the same four World Cups as the Brazil legend, as one of Fifa’s 125 greatest living players in 2004.

He was also named footballer of the year in Germany on three occasions and came third in the 1960 Ballon d’Or award.