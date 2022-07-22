FG to Deal with Institutions Not Complying with Admission Process 

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja



The federal government has announced that it will deal with heads of institutions that have failed to comply with the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) in its admission process.

This is as the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, (JAMB) and heads of tertiary education institutions in the country have pegged the minimum cut-off mark for admissions in the 2022/2023 academic session.

Adamu who stated this on Thursday in Abuja, during the unveiling of the cut-off marks for admissions into tertiary institutions, said after the 2021 and 2022 exercises,violators will be punished whether in or out of office.

He said in the last policy meeting, he had approved that all illegitimate admissions from 2017 to 2020 be condoned provided such candidates met the minimum entry qualifications in their various courses of study and this was however abused.

“In 2017, we introduced the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) to eradicate the primeval activities around admission procedures towards nuzzling transparencies and accountabilities on admissions.

“It was on this note that it was mandated that all admissions to tertiary institutions in Nigeria must be carried out on the CAPS.”

This implies that all applications for regular and non-regular admissions to tertiary institutions must be routed through the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board in conformity with its enabling law.

“I am aware that JAMB issues specific advisories to guide different aspects of the process. I therefore urge every Institution to comply with those advisories in the interest of the sector.

“I am aware that the process led the affected institutions to declare about one million illegitimate admissions for the periods.

“As soon as the process is completed, necessary measures would be put in place to track and sanction all culpable Heads of Institutions irrespective of whether they are or not still in office.

“I have directed a close watch on the 2021 and 2022 exercises with a view to identifying any violator for stricter punishment. I must reiterate my stance that no violator would go unpunished even after he or she must have completed the tenure of office.”

In the same vein, the minimum cut-off marks for universities is l140, polytechnics, 100 and colleges of education-100 were made known at the ongoing Policy Meeting on Admissions presided by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in Abuja .

JAMB’s registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, who announced the cut-off marks after deliberations by vice chancellors of universities, rectors of polytechnics and provosts of colleges of education, said the implication is that every institution has the right to fix its own cut-off mark even up to 220 but no one would be allowed to go less than the agreed minimum marks of 100 for colleges of education, 100 for polytechnics and 140 for universities.

The meeting also called for the review of admission criteria to give 10 percent discretional power of admission to heads of tertiary institutions.

The Board has far remitted about N29billion directly to the Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF), granted over N1billion to the institutions, expended more than N2billion on capital projects, reserved N6billion for future expansion of the Board and has, as part of its Corporate Social(CSR )provided social services such as funding the freighting and delivery of donated critical hospital equipment to 12 Teaching Hospitals at a cost of $257,000 and N47million.