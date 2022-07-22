Latest Headlines
Ekiti Indigene Scores Highest in 2022 UTME
Defeat of APC in Osun Will Not Affect Tinubu’s Chances, Says Mumuni
UN World Youth Skills Day: Helpline Offers Vocational Training for 25 Abuja Indigenes
FG Releases List of Admissions into 110 Unity Colleges
Kuni Tyessi in Abuja
The federal government has released the list of admissions into the 110 unity colleges across the country, including the Gifted Academy in Suleja.
A statement signed by the Director Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Benjamin Bem Goong, said parents of pupils, who applied for admission into any of the schools, should check for the names of their wards on the ministry’s website.
“Parents of pupils who applied for admission into any of the nation’s unity colleges should check for the names of their wards on the ministry’s website; on www.education.gov.ng or www.fme or at the school they applied,” it said.
The statement added that limited vacancies still exist in some unity colleges as admission is ongoing in schools where vacancies still exist.