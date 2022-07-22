FG Releases List of Admissions into 110 Unity Colleges

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has released the list of admissions into the 110 unity colleges across the country, including the Gifted Academy in Suleja.

A statement signed by the Director Press, Federal Ministry of Education, Benjamin Bem Goong, said parents of pupils, who applied for admission into any of the schools, should check for the names of their wards on the ministry’s website.

“Parents of pupils who applied for admission into any of the nation’s unity colleges should check for the names of their wards on the ministry’s website; on www.education.gov.ng or www.fme or at the school they applied,” it said.

The statement added that limited vacancies still exist in some unity colleges as admission is ongoing in schools where vacancies still exist.