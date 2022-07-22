Female Senatorial Aspirant Seeks Support for Rivers Women in Politics

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A female senatorial aspirant in Rivers State, Dr. Patience Osaroejiji, has called for political chieftains in the state to support indigenous women who have declared their interest to contest for various offices in the 2023 elections.

Osaroejiji, who is contesting for Rivers South East senatorial district in 2023, regretted that women are discouraged from vying for political because of poor economy and lack of support.

Osaroejiji spoke yesterday in an interview with THISDAY in Ogale, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The senatorial aspirant, who is also the Chairman, Coalition of Ogoni Women, disclosed that she is vying for office on the platform of Allied Peoples Movement (APM).

She further disclosed that the wife of President Goodluck Jonathan, Mrs. Patience, in 2011, supported and encouraged female aspirants, but lamented that these days; nobody cares about women who are interested in politics.

According to her, “In 2011, I was the senatorial candidate of ANPP for Rivers South East district. Obviously, women do not have property; when it comes to politics, you do not have money to fund it, the economy is very difficult, and it is affecting our interest in politics.

“In 2011, the wife of the former president, Mrs. Patience Jonathan, made great effort to push women to contest for various political positions. She supported and encouraged us but this time, there is no single support from any angle.”

However, she called on “President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, and the international communities to encourage more women in politics. We are talking about inclusiveness of women, if we don’t come out, how can we be included to a point where we can do something? I am willing and ready to contest the next year’s poll likewise many other women, but we need support.”