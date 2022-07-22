  • Friday, 22nd July, 2022

Ekiti Indigene Scores Highest in 2022 UTME

Nigeria | 27 mins ago

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced that an indigene of Ekiti State, Adebayo Eyimofe, scored the highest mark in the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) with 362 points.

Adebayo wrote the examination in one of the computer-based test centres in Abuja.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, disclosed this at the 2022 policy meeting of the board holding at the International Conference Centre in Abuja

According to a presentation by Oloyede, Adebayo was closely followed by Ugwu Chikelu, an indigene of Enugu State with a score of 359.

Other high scorers include Igbalaye Ebunoluwa 357; Emmanuel Oluwanifemi 357; Ozumba Samuel 357; Olumide-Attah Ayomide 355; Lawal Olaoluwa 355; Dokun Jubril 354; Amaku Anthony 354 and Aghulor Divine 353.

