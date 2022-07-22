Danbatta Elected into Council of Nigerian Academy of Engineering

Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Danbatta, has been elected to the Governing Council of the Nigerian Academy of Engineering (NAE), a step which signposts his outstanding role in the development of engineering profession in the country.

The Council of NAE is the highest decision-making body of the Academy that oversees the country’s highest professional bodies in science, technology and engineering. Notice of the election, conveyed by Honorary Secretary of the Academy, Engr. Christy Adelowo, indicated that Danbatta, and other council members will serve for two years. Danbatta, a professor of telecommunications engineering with several decades of experience in academia and professional practice, was inducted Fellow of NAE on June 21, 2018, during its Annual Lecture and Investiture of 10th President of the Academy.

Responding to the election, the nation’s chief telecom regulator, expressed appreciation to the council for considering him worthy to serve. “The Council can count on my intellectual and moral support towards the achievement of the overall objectives of the Academy”, he said.

Danbatta’s contributions to the engineering profession has been eloquently attested to, with a number of public lectures, including one at the Academy on November 9, 2016, titled “The National Broadband Plan as Catalyst for Social and Economic Transformation: The NCC Mandate.”