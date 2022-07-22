Buhari to Receive Tinubu, Shettima, Others in Abuja Today

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari may play host to the presidential standard bearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, at the State House, Abuja, today.



A reliable source told THISDAY last night that Tinubu would use the opportunity of the visit scheduled for 11am at the Council Chambers to formally present his running mate to President Buhari.



Tinubu, had on Wednesday, at a ceremony at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja, unveilled the former governor of Borno State as the vice-presidential candidate of the party.

Also, today, the president is expected to receive in audience, a delegation of Borno indigenes and leaders of thought led by the governor, Professor Babagana Zulum.



The delegation, which is billed to include Emirs, Senators and House of Representativesmembers, would be at the State House to thank Buhari for the emergence of one of their sons and former governor of the state, Shettima, as the APC vice-presidential candidate.



Shettima had on Wednesday, in company with Zulum, visited Aso Rock in the course of which President Buhari expressed optimism that the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket wouldemerge victorious in the February, 2023 presidential election.



The president, while responding to Shettima’s speech, said he had strong conviction that the APC would win the presidential poll next year, adding: “I will respond to your speech when I am handing over to you and your boss. God willing, you are going to win.”