Buhari Approves Appointment of Three New Permanent Secretaries

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

​ President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of three new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service following the recently conducted selection process, to fill existing vacancies.

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, made this known in a statement on Friday .

The statement signed by Deputy Director (Communications), Office of the Head Service of the Federation, Mohammed Ahmed Abdullahi, listed the newly appointed Federal Permanent Secretaries and their states of origin as follows:

Jafiya Lydia Shehu (Adamawa),

Udo Okokon Ekanem (Akwa Ibom) and Faruk Yusuf Yabo (Sokoto).

The statement said a date for the swearing-in and deployment of the new appointees will be announced in due course.