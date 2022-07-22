  • Friday, 22nd July, 2022

Buhari Approves Appointment of Three New Permanent Secretaries

Nigeria | 19 seconds ago

 

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

​ President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of three new Permanent Secretaries in the Federal Civil Service following the recently conducted selection process, to fill existing vacancies. 

 The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan, made this known in a statement on Friday .

The statement signed by Deputy Director (Communications), Office of the Head Service of the Federation,  Mohammed Ahmed Abdullahi, listed the newly appointed Federal Permanent Secretaries and their states of origin as follows:

 Jafiya Lydia Shehu                       (Adamawa),

 Udo Okokon Ekanem                   (Akwa Ibom) and Faruk Yusuf Yabo                     (Sokoto).

 The statement said a date for the swearing-in and deployment of the new appointees will be announced in due course.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.