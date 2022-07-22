  • Friday, 22nd July, 2022

Another Kuje Jail Breaker Arrested in Benue

Nigeria | 8 mins ago

George Okoh in Makurdi

The Benue Police command has arrested a man who claimed to have escaped from the Kuje prison during the attack on the prisons recently by bandits.

According to the     police PRO, SP. Sewuese Anene, the police made the arrest after a tip off.

Anene said in a statement on Thursday that “On 19/7/2022 at about 3pm, information was received about one Ebube Igwe Jude; a fugitive who had arrived Makurdi as a result of Kuje jail break but detectives deployed to investigate the case arrested him at George Akume Way, wurukum, Makurdi,”

 She said during investigation that the escapee confessed to have escaped from Kuje correctional center during the jail break.

He stated further that he is an awaiting trial inmate, standing trial in a case of culpable homicide involving his girlfriend.

She also revealed that the command has begun processes to handover the escapee to the Nigeria Correctional Service for necessary actions.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.