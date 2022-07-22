Another Kuje Jail Breaker Arrested in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi



The Benue Police command has arrested a man who claimed to have escaped from the Kuje prison during the attack on the prisons recently by bandits.

According to the police PRO, SP. Sewuese Anene, the police made the arrest after a tip off.

Anene said in a statement on Thursday that “On 19/7/2022 at about 3pm, information was received about one Ebube Igwe Jude; a fugitive who had arrived Makurdi as a result of Kuje jail break but detectives deployed to investigate the case arrested him at George Akume Way, wurukum, Makurdi,”

She said during investigation that the escapee confessed to have escaped from Kuje correctional center during the jail break.

He stated further that he is an awaiting trial inmate, standing trial in a case of culpable homicide involving his girlfriend.

She also revealed that the command has begun processes to handover the escapee to the Nigeria Correctional Service for necessary actions.