Alleged N109bn Fraud: Court Remands ex-AGF Idris, Two Others in Kuje Correctional Center till July 27

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice J. O. Adeyemi-Ajayi of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Friday, ordered the remand of former Accountant General of the Federation (AGF), Ahmed Idris, and two others in the Kuje Correctional Centre, Abuja, pending the hearing and determination of their bail applications in an alleged fraud and corruption trial.

Justice Adeyemi-Ajayi made the order shortly after the defendants were arraigned before his court on charges bordering on stealing and criminal breach of trust.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had filed a 14-count charge against Idris, Godfrey Akindele, Mohammed Usman and a firm, Gezawa Commodity Market and Exchange Limited.

They were accused of fraudulently diverting about N109 billion public funds.

They however pleaded not guilty to the charge and the prosecution led by Mr Rotimi Jacobs asked that the defendants by remanded in custody pending the commencement of their trial.

However, the counsel to the defendants informed the court of the bail application he filed on behalf of the defendants, arguing that the bail would enable the defendants prepare adequately for their trial.

In a short ruling, Justice Adeyemi-Ajayi adjourned till July 27 for the hearing of the bail applications.

Part of the charge against the defendants read: “That you, Ahmed Idris between February and December, 2021 at Abuja in the Abuja Judicial Division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, being a public servant by virtue of your position as the Accountant General of the Federation accepted from Olusegun Akindele, a gratification in the aggregate sum of N15,136,221,921.46 (Fifteen Billion, One Hundred and Thirty Six Million, Two Hundred and Twenty One Thousand, Nine Hundred and Twenty One Naira and Forty Six Kobo) which sum was converted to the United States dollars by the said Olusegun Akindele and which sum did not form part of your lawful remuneration but as a motive for accelerating the payment of 13% derivation to the nine (9) oil producing states in the federation, through the office of the Accountant General of the Federation, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 155 of the Penal Code Act Cap 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990 and punishable under the same section.

“That you, Ahmed Idris while being the Accountant General of the Federation and Godfrey Olusegun Akindele while being the Technical Assistant to the Accountant General of the Federation between February and November, 2021, at Abuja in the Abuja Judicial Division of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, in such capacity, entrusted with certain property, to wit: N84,390,000,000 (Eighty-Four Billion, Three Hundred and Ninety Million Naira) committed criminal breach of trust in respect of the said property, when you dishonestly received the said sum from the Federal Government of Nigeria through Godfrey Olusegun Akindele trading under the name and style of Olusegun Akindele & Co., and you thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 315 of the Penal Code Act Cap 532 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 1990.”

The former Accountant General was arrested in May, this year, in Kano after he failed to honour EFCC’s invitations over allegation of N80 billion fraud.

Following the arrest, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, announced that Idris has been suspended indefinitely “without pay”.