Related Articles

R-L : Managing Director Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko; Executive Director Finance & Admin, NPA, Adenrele Sussana Adesina; National President NARTO, Alh. Yusuf Lawal Othman, and President General Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Adewale Adeyanju, at the NPA meeting that culminated in the suspension of planned strike action by the maritime and transport workers in Lagos… yesterday