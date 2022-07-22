  • Friday, 22nd July, 2022

Business | 22 hours ago

R-L : Managing Director Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Mohammed Bello Koko; Executive Director Finance & Admin, NPA, Adenrele Sussana Adesina; National President NARTO, Alh. Yusuf Lawal Othman, and President General Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN), Adewale Adeyanju, at the NPA meeting that culminated in the suspension of planned strike action by the maritime and transport workers in Lagos… yesterday

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.