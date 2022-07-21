WHO Charges State Governments to Pay Their Counterpart Funds

Laleye Dipo



The World Health Organisation (WHO) has charged state governments across the country to pay their counterpart funds in order to benefit from the global organisation’s support for health infrastructure.

WHO Representative in the country, Mr. Galadima made the call in Minna yesterday, at the continuation of the deworming of children in the state capital.

He said failure to pay the counterpart funds by the state governments was hindering the development of the health sector across the country.

Galadima noted that there was no way WHO would release its own part of the fund if the state governments failed to honour their own part of the bargain insisting that, “That is the memorandum of understanding we entered into with governments.”

The WHO representative however said the organisation was committed to supporting the states to improve the health status of its people.

The Regional Sales Manager (North) of Biomedical Nigeria Limited which is partnering with the Niger state government on the deworming programme, Mr. Adams Abdullahi Danjuma disclosed that not less than 450 children of between two and five years of age as well as pregnant women were to be dewormed throughout the country during the exercise.

Danjuma also disclosed that the firm would donate some consumeables to the government for distribution to families across the states.

The firm he said had carried out similar deworming exercise in Kwara and Oyo states as well as the Federal Capital Territory FCT adding that the objective is to improve the lives of the people especially children and pregnant women.

Wife of the state Governor Dr Amina Sani Bello flagged off the deworming campaign on Monday during which she solicited for the cooperation of major stakeholders for the success of the programme.

Dr. Bello gave an assurance that the state government will continue to sustain all its health care services programmes by partnering with reputable organisations to bring health care delivery services to the door steps of the average person in the state.

The Governors wife also emphasised the need for women to take advantage of the free services of the “Safe Motherhood and Vaccination programme being provided by the government.