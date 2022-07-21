Verve International Welcomes Cinetpay into Its Network

Nosa Alekhuogie

Africa’s payment technology and card business, Verve International has welcomed its first francophone e-commerce and merchant aggregator, CinetPay into the Verve ecosystem.

Speaking about the partnership, the Chief Executive Officer of Verve International, Vincent Ogbunude, said: “We are pleased to welcome CinetPay to the Verve network – the next in a series of strategic African FinTech partners we are welcoming into our network. As the leading pan-African payment scheme, our focus remains to rapidly expand and deepen our network by partnering with FinTech companies, switches, processors, banks, merchant aggregators, and regulators. CinetPay is one of such partners and we look forward to deepening our impact through this mutually beneficial partnership.”

CEO and Co-founder of CinetPay said, Idriss Marcial Monthe, said: ‘’We are pleased with this partnership with Verve International which will broaden the payment collection choices for our merchants. This partnership brings us closer to our ambition, known to all and which is to offer the best online payment experience in Africa through simple, fast and secure transactions.’’