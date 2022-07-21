  • Wednesday, 20th July, 2022

Verve International Welcomes Cinetpay into Its Network

Business | 1 min ago

Nosa Alekhuogie 

Africa’s payment technology and card business, Verve International has welcomed its first francophone e-commerce and merchant aggregator, CinetPay into the Verve ecosystem. 

Speaking about the partnership, the Chief Executive Officer of Verve International, Vincent Ogbunude, said: “We are pleased to welcome CinetPay to the Verve network – the next in a series of strategic African FinTech partners we are welcoming into our network. As the leading pan-African payment scheme, our focus remains to rapidly expand and deepen our network by partnering with FinTech companies, switches, processors, banks, merchant aggregators, and regulators. CinetPay is one of such partners and we look forward to deepening our impact through this mutually beneficial partnership.”

CEO and Co-founder of CinetPay said, Idriss Marcial Monthe, said: ‘’We are pleased with this partnership with Verve International which will broaden the payment collection choices for our merchants. This partnership brings us closer to our ambition, known to all and which is to offer the best online payment experience in Africa through simple, fast and secure transactions.’’

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.