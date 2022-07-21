TERAWORK Launches Mobile App for Top Talents Recruitment 

Emma Okonji

TERAWORK, a company creating economic opportunities through sustainable talent supply, has launched its iOS and Android mobile app to help employers and entrepreneurs hire, manage and communicate with vetted talent in real-time.

The app, which is being made available for wider download, ties into the growing pivot among large and small businesses to utilise a global talent base to execute tasks on quick, short or temporary bases.

Announcing the launch of the app, the Chief Executive Officer of TERAWORK, Femi Taiwo, said the app would be a ‘game changer’, especially for businesses who now face more difficulties getting manpower with the right skillsets to guarantee growth.

According to him, “TERAWORK prioritises the growth and sustainability of large and small businesses. About 90 per cent of African companies fail within five years of their existence, contrary to their Western counterparts, who have unlimited access to skilled talent given their adoption of on-demand hiring.”

He further said: “More importantly, we are cognisant of the fact that small and medium enterprises (SMEs) play an important role in the job creation process since they account for more than 70 per cent of employment worldwide. As businesses thrive, more jobs will be created, extending economic opportunities to every segment of the economy. The TERAWORK Pay-As-You-Go hiring solution mobile app, therefore, is extending the window of opportunities for all entrepreneurs to utilise the expansive global and local talent pool to execute business tasks.”

Taking a look at the operating environment, Taiwo revealed that the reasons for the high failure rate among African businesses, included the inability to hire great talent quickly, limited flexibility in onboarding vetted talent on short-term contracts, and the non-existence of trusted platforms to fully manage the remote workforce.

“Small businesses with lean budgets often settle for unvetted referrals from friends and relatives. Also, many highly skilled professionals in high demand by companies are no longer interested in full-time roles, while geographical barriers limit access to talent in some cases. Businesses located outside of major cities are mostly hit,” he said.