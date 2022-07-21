  • Thursday, 21st July, 2022

SECUREID Group Applauds Lagos Govt on Re-launch of Residents Card

The Management of SecureID Group, and partners has applauded the Lagos State government on the re-launch of the State Residents Cards which is set to further enhance seamless delivery of government accomplishments.

According to the group, the re-launch of the Residents Cards is yet another landmark achievement which further showcases Lagos State as a trailblazer among the league of States in the federation.

The Group Managing of SecureID Group, Mrs. Kofo Akinkugbe, said: “SecureID, as one of the strategic partners of this project, is proud of your numerous achievements particularly in the areas of technology and digitization of the State which this project seeks to address. We appreciate the opportunity given to us to provide our expertise, specifically in manufacturing of the card which involves embedding multi-application chip modules, personalization of payment and biometric data and fulfilment of the multi-purpose high security Lagos Residents smart card.”

Akinkugbe also noted that as a partner, SecureID would remain resolute in her commitment to partner with the government to further support the state with relevant technology and bespoke digital solutions that would ensure seamless delivery of government promises to the residents of the “centre of excellence.”

Speaking on how the Residents Cards will impact government policies and benefit residents Group Managing Director affirmed that the Cards will ensure the harmonization of all the unique Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA) of the State and enhance the implementation of the state’s THEMES agenda; THEMES – Traffic Management and Transportation, Health and Environment, Education and Technology, which will in turn fulfil the yearning to make Lagos a 21st Century Economy in Entertainment and Tourism and in Governance and Security.”

Established in 2011, the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency, introduced the Lagos State Residents Card to integrate the residents of Lagos state into e-government initiatives to enable the services provided by government to be fully utilized and also provide an accurate picture for government policy and planning.

