Masari Donates N21m Foodstuffs to Victims of NAF Fighter Jet, Banditry in Katsina

Francis Sardauna

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has donated relief materials to residents of Kunkunna community in Safana Local Government Area of the state, who were mistakenly bombed by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jet.

The jet was said to have hit the wrong targets in the recent operation launched against terrorists’ enclaves in the community, leading to the death of at least six villagers and displacement of many others.

Distributing the items to the beneficiaries yesterday, the governor reiterated his administration’s readiness to continue to protect the lives and property of the citizenry in synergy with security agencies in the state.

He said the N21 million worth of foodstuffs were also distributed to victims of banditry in five communities of Zakkah, Sabon Garin Gamji, Kunamawa, Kukar Rabo and Tsaskiya of the local government, who were recently attacked by suspected terrorists.

The governor explained that the items distributed to the victims included 400 bags of rice, 200 bags of maize, 100 bags of guinea corn, 50 bags of millet, 100 cartons of spaghetti, jerricans of vegetable oil, mats, bathing soaps, among others.

Masari, represented by the Chairman of Safana Local Government, Kabir Muhammad Umar, said the humanitarian gesture would go a long way in alleviating the plight of the beneficiaries and their households.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Abdulkadir Ado, applauded the state government for the support, which he said would cushion their hardship especially in the area of feeding.

