  • Wednesday, 20th July, 2022

LASG Implements AfDB’s Innovative Flood Solution

Business | 38 seconds ago

Emma Okonji

The Lagos State government has become the first in Africa to implement the innovative SLAMDAM flood management solution at the Omojuwa Estate in Kosofe Local Government Area (LGA) of the state. 

Speaking at the Omojuwa Estate formal flood-barrier equipment handover ceremony at the community, the Director, Lagos State Drainage and Planning Services, Tayo Fagbeku, who represented that Permanent Secretary, expressed delight at the development. “We decided to be part of this project because we are not averse to innovative ideas that will be of benefit to our people and contribute to the various solutions we have to manage floods in Lagos. The result of this pilot has been excellent and encouraging,” Fagbeku said. 

CEO, Natural Eco Capital, Dr. Eugene Itua, said: “This pilot started with Omojuwa Estate and Iponri communities in Lagos State. While Omojuwa is the first to complete the process, Iponri will follow soon. The mobile flood barrier (SLAMDAM), and other associated types of equipment are being given free of charge through the AfDB-supported project. One interesting aspect of this whole solution is that water is being used to fight water.”

Project Lead Consultant and CEO of Zephyr, Omar Saleh, spoke about the project approach and objectives. The project location was selected through; interaction with relevant stakeholders, field visits and, hydrodynamic modeling software, followed by determining the deployment strategy and locations for the flood barrier.

The community leader of Omojuwa Estate Charles Otabor, said: “We like the community approach of this project as we were involved from day one and even in the selection of the site. The project team has trained some members of our community as the initial crop of the Flood Response team.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.