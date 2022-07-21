LASG Implements AfDB’s Innovative Flood Solution

Emma Okonji

The Lagos State government has become the first in Africa to implement the innovative SLAMDAM flood management solution at the Omojuwa Estate in Kosofe Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

Speaking at the Omojuwa Estate formal flood-barrier equipment handover ceremony at the community, the Director, Lagos State Drainage and Planning Services, Tayo Fagbeku, who represented that Permanent Secretary, expressed delight at the development. “We decided to be part of this project because we are not averse to innovative ideas that will be of benefit to our people and contribute to the various solutions we have to manage floods in Lagos. The result of this pilot has been excellent and encouraging,” Fagbeku said.

CEO, Natural Eco Capital, Dr. Eugene Itua, said: “This pilot started with Omojuwa Estate and Iponri communities in Lagos State. While Omojuwa is the first to complete the process, Iponri will follow soon. The mobile flood barrier (SLAMDAM), and other associated types of equipment are being given free of charge through the AfDB-supported project. One interesting aspect of this whole solution is that water is being used to fight water.”

Project Lead Consultant and CEO of Zephyr, Omar Saleh, spoke about the project approach and objectives. The project location was selected through; interaction with relevant stakeholders, field visits and, hydrodynamic modeling software, followed by determining the deployment strategy and locations for the flood barrier.

The community leader of Omojuwa Estate Charles Otabor, said: “We like the community approach of this project as we were involved from day one and even in the selection of the site. The project team has trained some members of our community as the initial crop of the Flood Response team.”