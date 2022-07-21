Jealous Fiancée Burns Cairo-based Partner in Osun

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Tragedy struck as a jealous fiancee named Ifeoluwa Akanji set ablaze her Cairo-based partner, Bolu Bamidele over alleged infidelity.

THISDAY gathered that Bolu and Ifeoluwa had their introduction ceremony in March 2022 before the former travelled to Cario where he was based.

It was learnt that Bolu built a bungalow for Ifeoluwa in Osogbo township and also bought a car for her to ease her movement before building another private house at Coker area in Obokun Local Government area of Osun.

Sources around the victim, which confided in THISDAY said, Bolu travelled back to Nigeria to celebrate the birthday of Ifeoluwa last week when the wife discovered that he impregnated another woman after reading his WhatsApp chat.

He said: “Bolu and Ifeoluwa had been on the issue for about a week before he set the private house on fire while Bolu was inside the house, locking all entrances on Sunday and fled to an unknown destination.”

An eyewitness and the neighbour who rescued Bolu disclosed to THISDAY that it took them 40 minutes before they could rescue him from the fire. But eventually died at the University of Ibadan Teaching Hospital.

Speaking, one of the rescuers, Gabriel Adejare said: “I was coming home from work with my wife on Sunday around 7:30pm when I met Ife wearing only bra and underwear walking bear-footed to the junction of Coker. We suspected that something happened but could not figure it out.

“When I move closer to my house, I noticed smoke at the house where Ife was staying, I observed for a while then I realised that the house was on fire. I rushed to the house and I met the younger sister of Ife with some elderly neighbours in front of the gate. She was the one that informed me that Bolu was inside the burning house.

“She told me that the sister angrily left the house locking all the doors in the house. She said she (younger sister of Ife) had left the house to inform the elders in the neighbourhood to help them settle the quarrel but before she returned to the house her sister had set the house on fire, lock all the doors and left.

“Instantly, I tried to put off the fire but I could not, I called for more help in the neighbourhood and we mobilised to extinguish the fire. We were pouring sand, and water and trying to break into the house through the window to rescue Bamidele.

“We broke about four windows and burglaries before we could get into the house. We were able to rescue Bamidele after about 40 minutes when he was in the fire.

“We found him beside a burnt bed and we rushed him to a nearby hospital and he was referred to Osun State University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo and later referred to Ibadan for treatment.”

It was gathered that Bolu will be buried by the family members this week as Police through the spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed that a manhunt has been launched to arrest the fleeing wife.